NFL Draft could be going virtual, hope is season starts on time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, after a call with major sports commissioners Saturday, President Donald Trump believes that the NFL season will be able to start on time.

According to ESPN, Trump hopes to have fans back in arenas by August or September, but it is unknown on how medical experts feel about the timeline.

The call included 12 major sports commissioners and top executives from the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Major League Soccer, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, LPGA, UFC, IndyCar and Breeders’ Cup, according to a White House pool report.

ESPN is also reporting that the NFL is set to hold the NFL Draft virtually and away from team facilities.

The draft was originally set to take place in Las Vegas April 23-25.

On March 26th, NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell said in a memo to the league that “unanimous and unequivocal that the Draft should go forward as scheduled,” despite the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted work for most of the nation.