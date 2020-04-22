NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler breaks down Pittsburgh’s draft plan

Dane Brugler of The Athletic outlines what the Steelers' focus may be in the 2020 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night.

For the first time since 1967, the Steelers are without a first round pick, but they could potentially trade back into the first round.

Pittsburgh traded its first round selection to the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers now have just one of the top 100 picks, which is the fewest among all teams in the National Football League.

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic outlines what their focus may be.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. and will run through Saturday.