YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Football League AFC and NFC divisional playoffs will be played this weekend, with a total of four games on the schedule.

A combination of WKBN and FOX Youngstown will televise three of those postseason contests.

The following is the local television schedule for this weekend:

Saturday

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 8:15 p.m. – FOX Youngstown



Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – 3 p.m. – WKBN-27

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers – 6:30 p.m. – FOX Youngstown