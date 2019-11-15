Cleveland Browns’ Garrett suspended for rest of season by NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Steelers' Maurkic Pouncey was also disciplined, as well as Browns' Larry Ogunjobi

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett’s violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

Friday, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issued the following statement:

We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and it is not reflective of our core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good temmate and member of our organization and community for the last three years, but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions. Jimmy and Dee Haslam

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)