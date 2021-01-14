NFL-bound: Urban Meyer hired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) – Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer has been officially hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 56-year old won three college national championships, including the 2014 title at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to a record of 83-9 in seven seasons.
It is Meyer’s first job in the NFL after posting a record of 187-32 in time spent at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. Meyer led the Florida Gators to national championships in both 2006 and 2008.
