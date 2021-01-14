NFL-bound: Urban Meyer hired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) – Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer has been officially hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 56-year old won three college national championships, including the 2014 title at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to a record of 83-9 in seven seasons.

It is Meyer’s first job in the NFL after posting a record of 187-32 in time spent at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. Meyer led the Florida Gators to national championships in both 2006 and 2008.

