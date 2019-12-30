NFL-bound: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins declares for 2020 Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Running Back J.K. Dobbins is bound for the National Football League.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

Monday he officially announced that he will forego his senior season to officially enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Dobbins set Ohio State’s single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

He rushed for 174 yards in Saturday’s loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Dobbins topped the 1,000 yard rushing mark in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

The OSU standout finished sixth in the voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.