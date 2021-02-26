NFL-bound: Chaney graduate hired as Packers’ assistant coach

Hood has been hired as a Defensive Quality Control assistant coach in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Chaney graduate Justin Hood has been hired to the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers as a Defensive Quality Control assistant.

Hood graduated from Chaney in 2004, before moving on to play safety in the college ranks at Ashland. He was a two-year team captain and earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Team honors.

Hood joins Struthers graduate Tim Zetts who is also working with the Packers as an offensive quality control assistant coach.

“This is something that I didn’t see coming,” Hood told Sports Team 27. “I couldn’t have imagined it. I worked hard for this opportunity. God has put me in this situation, I was prepared and I earned it. Work works. Do it the right way and you won’t have any regrets.”

He began his coaching career at the University of Oregon in 2010, where he served as an offensive analyst, working with running backs. That Ducks’ team lost to Auburn in the national championship game.

Hood remained at Oregon in the same capacity, when the Ducks defeated Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

It was then on to the University of Illinois from 2012-13 as a graduate assistant.

From 2014-15 Hood served as defensive coordinator at Capital University, before moving on to Davidson College as secondary coach and pass game coordinator in 2016-17.

From there, Hood spent time as special teams coordinator and outside linebacker coach at Western Carolina.

The valley native spent the past two years as secondary coach and pass game coordinator at Kent State.