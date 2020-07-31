NFL announces suspension for former Steelers wideout Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns during his nine years in Pittsburgh

NEW YORK, NY (WKBN) – Former Steelers’ wideout Antonio Brown has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The league made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Brown played just one game in 2019 with New England before getting released. He is currently an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

According to a press release from the NFL, if Brown is signed before the start of the 2020 season, he would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. His suspension would take effect September 5 and he would be eligible to return after the team’s eighth game.

The league also announced as part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment, and he is expected fully to cooperate with his clinicians.

Antonio Brown caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns during his nine years in Pittsburgh.