YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League has announced the start time for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 matchup.

The two teams will meet at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Steelers sit at 8-8 and are still alive for the postseason.

Pittsburgh needs a win and also needs a Patriots loss to the Bills and a Dolphins loss to the Jets.

Both of those games are also slated to start at 1 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Browns topped the Steelers in Cleveland 29-17.