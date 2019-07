A sellout crowd was on hand taking in the opening day of drills, with expectations as high as they have been in decades in Cleveland.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns opened 2019 Training Camp Thursday in Berea.

It is the 25th season overall and 21st consecutive campaign that the team has held training camp at the Cleveland Browns Training and Administrative Complex in Berea.



Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. received quite an ovation from the sellout crowd taking in the opening day of drills.

Expectations remain as high as they have been in decades in Cleveland.

