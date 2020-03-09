Next up for McDonald is Sweet 16 showdown with #5 Lucas

Lucas' only loss came against Waynedale at the end of January

Lucas is led by a pair of 19-point scorers

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald is set to meet 5th ranked Lucas tomorrow in the Regional Semifinal held at the Canton Fieldhouse.

The Blue Devils averaged 72 points throughout their three tournament outings while their opposition was held to an average of 50 points.

2020 OHSAA Division IV Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 10, 2020 at 8 pm at Canton Fieldhouse

McDonald (22-3) vs #5 Lucas (25-1)

Game Notes

-Ranked #5 in the final AP poll, the Cubs lost to Waynedale on January 28 (65-55). Lucas has run off 11 straight wins since that setback (without Logan Niswander).

-Just last year, Lucas was the #5 seed in the Willard District. The Cubs won twice in the tournament before being bounced by Colonel Crawford (51-39) in the District semifinal.

-Lucas has averaged 64.3 points during the season. Seventeen of the Cubs’ 26 opponents have scored less than 50 points.

-Lucas has been led by senior Logan Niswander and a junior Riley Gossom. Niswander has averaged 19.1 points per game. Gossom leads the team in scoring (21.5) and rebounding (6.2). Niswander went for a season-high 43 points on February 3. Gossom has gone for 20-points or more in 15 games this season with a season-high 33 coming against Galion on February 12.

-Zach Rasile paced the Blue Devils with 50 points in their Struthers District Title win over Southern (72-59). McDonald has now won three district crowns in the past 5 years (2016, 2017, 2020).

-Rasile’s march towards the top spot is 217 points away. Trumbull County’s top scorer now has 2,992 points. Jon Diebler – Ohio’s All-Time Leader – scored 3,208 points at Fostoria and Upper Sandusky.

-McDonald is after their 23rd victory of the season. The Blue Devils have accomplished that feat twice in the past 5 years (2015-16: 23-4; 2016-17: 25-2).

Winner to play either #7 Richmond Heights or Warren JFK on Friday at 7 pm at the Fieldhouse