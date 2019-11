Serensky helped lead Western Reserve to 22 wins and the Division IV District Championship

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve senior Alyssa Serensky has signed with Bethany College to continue her basketball career.

Serensky averaged over 11 points per game for the Blue Devils last season, and shot 27% from the three point line. She was First Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-State.

Serensky also helped lead Western Reserve to 22 wins and the Division IV District Championship.