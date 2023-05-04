NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls’ baseball team shut out Campbell, 7-0, for their fifth consecutive win.

The Tigers were led by Cameron Huff, who allowed one hit in five innings as he struck out 10 Red Devils to post the victory. Alex Pennington and Holden Hanzel each tossed an inning of scoreless baseball to finish the game.

Six Tigers had a base hit with Pennington and Mac Haidet each scoring twice.

Ethan Powell, Huff and Haidet all contributed RBIs in their three-run fourth inning.

Newton Falls welcomes Crestview on Monday for another MVAC Grey Tier matchup.