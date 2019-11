The Tigers fell to Dalton, 3-0, ending their season with an 18-8 overall record.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls volleyball team dropped a Division IV Regional Semifinal in straight sets to Dalton Thursday night at Lake High School.

The Tigers fell 11-25, 15-25, and 18-25, ending their season with an 18-8 overall record.

Elizabeth Barreca led the way with 8 kills and 3 blocks, while Courtney Hankins also had 8 kills along with 2 blocks.

Allison Sembach paced the defense with 18 assists and 10 digs.