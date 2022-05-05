NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lexie Drake and Emily Knight both homered in Newton Falls’ 5-0 win over Champion. Knight and Zoe McElrath both finished with a pair of hits.

Sophie Tvaroch threw a complete-game seven-innings, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

The Tigers will return to league play on Monday when they meet Brookfield.

Mady Jones led Champion with two hits. The Golden Flashes five-game win streak was snapped as they fall to 12-3.

Champion will play against Liberty at home on Saturday.