NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is sending five student-athletes to the college ranks after signing on Friday at the high school.

Three football players will continue their careers in college.

Cam Brainard is heading to Baldwin-Wallace University while Drew Montgomery and Nick Wright will play at Thiel College.

Tigers’ baseball player Brian Litz will play in the college ranks at Kent State-Tuscarawas.

Ashley Harvey, a Newton Falls softball senior, will head to the University of Northwestern Ohio to continue her playing career.