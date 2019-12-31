Newton Falls scores season-high 78; tops Windham

Newton Falls improves to 5-2 with Liberty next up

Joey Kline and Josh Honeycutt each went over 20-points

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls had two players score 20-plus points tonight in their 78-52 win over Windham. Joey Kline and Josh Honeycutt scored 24 and 22 respectively. The Tigers connected on 59.1% of their three-point shots. Jordan Dowling sank 4 baskets from long range to give him 16 for the game.

The Bombers dropped to 4-3 following their loss tonight. Windham was led in the scoring column by Tyler Wiley (18) and Bert Jones (14). The Bombers will now face Champion on the road on Saturday.

Newton Falls (5-2) will now play at Liberty on Friday.