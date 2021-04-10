Newton Falls rallies past Mathews

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 4-0 after the first inning, Newton Falls rallied to post a 12-5 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Mathews.

Holden Hanzel and Jordan Dowling each finished with 3 hits apiece. Hanzel collected a pair of doubles while driving in 4 runs. Dowling scored 3 runs. Josh Honeycutt also scored three times as well. Nine Tigers closed out their day with at least one hit.

Julian Cunningham began the day pitching as he hurled five innings and didn’t allow an earned run. Dowling finished the game by throwing two innings.

Newton Falls will welcome LaBrae on Tuesday.