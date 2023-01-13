BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls went on the road for an MVAC matchup and kept their winning streak alive, taking down Brookfield 56-36 for their fifth straight win.

View extended highlights and hear postgame sound from the game above.

Mac Haidet paced Newton Falls with a game-high 25 points and hit five three-pointers. Alex Pennington would also reach double figures for the Tigers with 15 points.

For Brookfield, Matteo Fortuna also scored a team-high 20 points and Isaiah Jones added 11 points of his own.

Brookfield falls to 7-5 on the season after the loss. Newton Falls improves to 10-2 and sits tied atop the conference with a 5-1 record.