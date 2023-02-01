LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 61-50 win for Newton Falls boys basketball over Crestview, Tigers head coach Roy Sembach earned his 500th career win with the school.

Sembach is one of two coaches in Newton Falls basketball history dating back to 1955.

The Tigers were led by Alex Pennington in the contest with a game-high 21 points on three 3-pointers.

Dom Greathouse also reached double figures with 12 points and Mac Haidet added seven for the Tigers.

Crestview’s Kirkland Miller scored a team-high 17 points and James Best would score 11 points for the Rebels. Crestview falls to 9-9 on the season after the loss.

With the win, Newton Falls improves to 14-3 and sit atop their conference with a 9-2 MVAC record.