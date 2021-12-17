YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier tipped off their league schedule on Tuesday.

Memorial and LaBrae both cruised to victory by a wide-margin. Liberty got by Crestview and Newton Falls nipped Champion by three-points (50-47).

Tonight, fans will get a glimpse at one of the best rivalry games in all of the area with Newton Falls visiting LaBrae.

Memorial will travel to Garrettsville for a showdown against the G-Men. On Tuesday, Kevin Moore went for a season-high 24-points while Xavion Leonard scored 13. Moore has now scored 15 or more points in four outings this season.

Liberty’s senior James Davis is averaging 19.3 points during his first four contests of the 2021-22 season. Davis scored 23 against Hoban (last Friday) and 27 versus Crestview (on Tuesday). The Leopards have a daunting first month which includes matchups with Newton Falls and Ursuline before we turn the calendar. Liberty began the campaign with contests against Harding, McDonald and Hoban also.

2021-22 MVAC Grey Tier

Campbell Memorial – 1-0 (5-1)

LaBrae – 1-0 (2-1)

Liberty – 1-0 (2-2)

Newton Falls – 1-0 (2-2)

Champion – 0-1 (3-2)

Garfield – 0-1 (4-2)

Brookfield – 0-1 (2-2)

Crestview – 0-1 (1-4)

Tonight’s Games (December 17)

Champion at Crestview

Campbell Memorial at Garfield

Newton Falls at LaBrae

Brookfield at Liberty