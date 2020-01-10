Newton Falls holds off Ursuline’s late rally

Madison Haidet led the Lady Tigers with 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s second-half rally feel short as Newton Falls picked up a key 39-37 road victory. Madison Haidet led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Bree Hutson and Alyssa Dangerfield had 7 points apiece.

Ursuline (4-9) was down by 12 at halftime (26-14). The Lady Irish outscored Newton Falls by 10-points in the second half (23-13). Cara McNally took game-high honors with her 18 points (4 three-point shots). Anisah Moorman finished with 9 points as well.

The two teams combined for 17 of 25 from the free throw line.

Next up for Newton Falls is a home game against Brookfield on Saturday. Ursuline will hit the road in two days to play at Canton Central Catholic.