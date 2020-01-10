Newton Falls holds off Ursuline’s late rally

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Madison Haidet led the Lady Tigers with 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s second-half rally feel short as Newton Falls picked up a key 39-37 road victory. Madison Haidet led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Bree Hutson and Alyssa Dangerfield had 7 points apiece.

Ursuline (4-9) was down by 12 at halftime (26-14). The Lady Irish outscored Newton Falls by 10-points in the second half (23-13). Cara McNally took game-high honors with her 18 points (4 three-point shots). Anisah Moorman finished with 9 points as well.

The two teams combined for 17 of 25 from the free throw line.

Next up for Newton Falls is a home game against Brookfield on Saturday. Ursuline will hit the road in two days to play at Canton Central Catholic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com