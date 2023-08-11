NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Newton Falls High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Harding
Aug. 24 – at Campbell Memorial
Aug. 26 – at Grand Valley
Aug. 28 – Jackson-Milton
Aug. 29 – at LaBrae
Aug. 31 – Liberty
Sept. 2 – at Bristol
Sept. 5 – at Crestview
Sept. 7 – Garfield
Sept. 11 – Warren JFK
Sept. 12 – at Brookfield
Sept. 14 – at Champion
Sept. 19 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 20 – LaBrae
Sept. 26 – at Liberty
Sept. 28 – Crestview
Oct. 3 – at Garfield
Oct. 5 – Brookfield
Oct. 7 – at Southeast
Oct. 9 – Windham
Oct. 10 – Champion
Oct. 12 – Badger
Newton Falls High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
