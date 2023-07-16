NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – Bristol

• Aug. 17 – at Struthers

• Aug. 23 – at Waterloo

• Aug. 28 – Champion

• Aug. 30 – at Liberty

• Sept. 6 – at Springfield

• Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK

• Sept. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 13 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 16 – at Crestview

• Sept. 20 – Waterloo

• Sept. 25 – at Champion

• Sept. 27 – Liberty

• Oct. 2 – Springfield

• Oct. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 9 – Brookfield

• Oct. 11 – Crestview

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – Bristol

• Aug. 17 – at Girard

• Aug. 26 – Niles

• Aug. 30 – LaBrae

• Sept. 2 – West Branch

• Sept. 6 – at Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK

• Sept. 11 – Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 13 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 16 – at Crestview

• Sept. 20 – Waterloo

• Sept. 25 – at Champion

• Sept. 27 – Liberty

• Oct. 2 – Mathews

• Oct. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 9 – Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 12 – Southeast

Newton Falls High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Stadium location: 909 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

