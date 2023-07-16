NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Bristol
• Aug. 17 – at Struthers
• Aug. 23 – at Waterloo
• Aug. 28 – Champion
• Aug. 30 – at Liberty
• Sept. 6 – at Springfield
• Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK
• Sept. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield
• Sept. 13 – at Brookfield
• Sept. 16 – at Crestview
• Sept. 20 – Waterloo
• Sept. 25 – at Champion
• Sept. 27 – Liberty
• Oct. 2 – Springfield
• Oct. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield
• Oct. 9 – Brookfield
• Oct. 11 – Crestview
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Bristol
• Aug. 17 – at Girard
• Aug. 26 – Niles
• Aug. 30 – LaBrae
• Sept. 2 – West Branch
• Sept. 6 – at Jackson-Milton
• Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK
• Sept. 11 – Campbell Memorial
• Sept. 13 – at Brookfield
• Sept. 16 – at Crestview
• Sept. 20 – Waterloo
• Sept. 25 – at Champion
• Sept. 27 – Liberty
• Oct. 2 – Mathews
• Oct. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield
• Oct. 9 – Mineral Ridge
• Oct. 12 – Southeast
Newton Falls High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
Stadium location: 909 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
