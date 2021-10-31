Newton Falls High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls made their way through the first three rounds of the 2021 playoffs by outscoring their opponents by 29-points during that span before falling to McDonald in the District Final.

The Lady Tigers graduated all 5 senior starters. “We’ll be very young and inexperienced,” indicates coach Mark Baker, “but, the young kids have talent and will look to compete in a very strong conference. As the season progresses, hopefully their gained experience will show.”

Newton Falls returns a handful of juniors (Shelby Fowler, Natalee Albert, Jazzi Dangerfield, Ashley Harvey) and a strong sophomore class (Danielle Drake, Chloe Butler, Gigi Morgan, Aubrey Cadle). “Shelby is a returning letter winner,” Baker states. “She’ll provide much-needed offense as well as defense. Natalee is an all-league player. She shot close to 40% from beyond the three-point line, so she’ll be expected to score for us.”

The Tigers open play on November 22 against Mineral Ridge at home.

Newton Falls Tigers

Head Coach: Mark Baker

2020-21 Record: 16-7

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Nov. 29 – Valley Christian

Dec. 2 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 6 – at Harding

Dec. 9 – Champion

Dec. 13 – at LaBrae

Dec. 16 – Liberty

Dec. 18 – Southeast

Dec. 20 – at Crestview

Dec. 23 – at Lakeview

Dec. 30 – Girard

Jan. 3 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 6 – at Brookfield

Jan. 8 – Warren JFK

Jan. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 13 – at Champion

Jan. 20 – LaBrae

Jan. 24 – at Liberty

Jan. 27 – Crestview

Jan. 31 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 3 – Brookfield

Feb. 7 – Campbell Memorial