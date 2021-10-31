Newton Falls High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls made their way through the first three rounds of the 2021 playoffs by outscoring their opponents by 29-points during that span before falling to McDonald in the District Final.
The Lady Tigers graduated all 5 senior starters. “We’ll be very young and inexperienced,” indicates coach Mark Baker, “but, the young kids have talent and will look to compete in a very strong conference. As the season progresses, hopefully their gained experience will show.”
Newton Falls returns a handful of juniors (Shelby Fowler, Natalee Albert, Jazzi Dangerfield, Ashley Harvey) and a strong sophomore class (Danielle Drake, Chloe Butler, Gigi Morgan, Aubrey Cadle). “Shelby is a returning letter winner,” Baker states. “She’ll provide much-needed offense as well as defense. Natalee is an all-league player. She shot close to 40% from beyond the three-point line, so she’ll be expected to score for us.”
The Tigers open play on November 22 against Mineral Ridge at home.
Newton Falls Tigers
Head Coach: Mark Baker
2020-21 Record: 16-7
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 22 – Mineral Ridge
Nov. 29 – Valley Christian
Dec. 2 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 6 – at Harding
Dec. 9 – Champion
Dec. 13 – at LaBrae
Dec. 16 – Liberty
Dec. 18 – Southeast
Dec. 20 – at Crestview
Dec. 23 – at Lakeview
Dec. 30 – Girard
Jan. 3 – Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 6 – at Brookfield
Jan. 8 – Warren JFK
Jan. 10 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 13 – at Champion
Jan. 20 – LaBrae
Jan. 24 – at Liberty
Jan. 27 – Crestview
Jan. 31 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 3 – Brookfield
Feb. 7 – Campbell Memorial