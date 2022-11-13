NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three starters return to a Newton Falls’ team which had dropped seven games a year ago by single-digits. Seniors Mac Haidet, Alex Pennington and Jake Kline will all be counted on to provide leadership and production.
Haidet scored 8.2 points as well as dishing out 5.4 assists and swiped 2.6 steals per game. Pennington led the team in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (6.0) while shooting 33.8% from three-point range. Kline also had 6.0 rebounds as he scored 7.6 points and accumulated 3.9 assists.
“We have a large senior group that we’ll rely on for their experience and leadership,” says coach Roy Sembach. “We have several talented underclassmen who will contribute as the season progresses.”
The senior class also features Jacob Sipka. Juniors Jabriel Rufia and Zach Stinson are a couple of those underclassmen who coach Sembach speaks of.
Sembach likes what he has but wants to see his group improve, “on our shooting and ball handling will need to be more consistent than this past year.”
Newton Falls begins their 2022-23 season with a November 25th matchup against Ravenna.
Newton Falls Tigers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Roy Sembach
2021-22 Record: 12-12 (6-8), 5th place in MVAC Grey
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Garfield (44-35) in Sectional Final
Last 5-Years: 74-42 (63.8%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 51.0
Scoring Defense: 50.5
Rebounding: 29.6
Free Throw Percentage: 57.0%
Three-Point Percentage: 33.2%
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Alex Pennington – 11.0
Rebounding: Jake Kline & Alex Pennington – 6.0
Assists: Mac Haidet – 5.4
Steals: Mac Haidet – 2.6
Free Throw Percentage: Jordan Dowling – 76.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Jordan Dowling – 43.6%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 25 – Ravenna
Nov. 29 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 2 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 3 – Southeast
Dec. 6 – at Howland
Dec. 16 – at Champion
Dec. 20 – LaBrae
Dec. 30 – at Lakeview
Jan. 3 – at Liberty
Jan. 6 – Crestview
Jan. 10 – at Garfield
Jan. 13 – at Brookfield
Jan. 17 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 20 – Champion
Jan. 24 – at LaBrae
Jan. 27 – Liberty
Jan. 31 – at Crestview
Feb. 3 – Garfield
Feb. 7 – Brookfield
Feb. 10 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 14 – at Niles
Feb. 17 – Windham