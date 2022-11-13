NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three starters return to a Newton Falls’ team which had dropped seven games a year ago by single-digits. Seniors Mac Haidet, Alex Pennington and Jake Kline will all be counted on to provide leadership and production.

Haidet scored 8.2 points as well as dishing out 5.4 assists and swiped 2.6 steals per game. Pennington led the team in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (6.0) while shooting 33.8% from three-point range. Kline also had 6.0 rebounds as he scored 7.6 points and accumulated 3.9 assists.

“We have a large senior group that we’ll rely on for their experience and leadership,” says coach Roy Sembach. “We have several talented underclassmen who will contribute as the season progresses.”

The senior class also features Jacob Sipka. Juniors Jabriel Rufia and Zach Stinson are a couple of those underclassmen who coach Sembach speaks of.

Sembach likes what he has but wants to see his group improve, “on our shooting and ball handling will need to be more consistent than this past year.”

Newton Falls begins their 2022-23 season with a November 25th matchup against Ravenna.

Newton Falls Tigers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Roy Sembach

2021-22 Record: 12-12 (6-8), 5th place in MVAC Grey

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Garfield (44-35) in Sectional Final

Last 5-Years: 74-42 (63.8%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.0

Scoring Defense: 50.5

Rebounding: 29.6

Free Throw Percentage: 57.0%

Three-Point Percentage: 33.2%

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Alex Pennington – 11.0

Rebounding: Jake Kline & Alex Pennington – 6.0

Assists: Mac Haidet – 5.4

Steals: Mac Haidet – 2.6

Free Throw Percentage: Jordan Dowling – 76.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Jordan Dowling – 43.6%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 25 – Ravenna

Nov. 29 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 2 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 3 – Southeast

Dec. 6 – at Howland

Dec. 16 – at Champion

Dec. 20 – LaBrae

Dec. 30 – at Lakeview

Jan. 3 – at Liberty

Jan. 6 – Crestview

Jan. 10 – at Garfield

Jan. 13 – at Brookfield

Jan. 17 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 20 – Champion

Jan. 24 – at LaBrae

Jan. 27 – Liberty

Jan. 31 – at Crestview

Feb. 3 – Garfield

Feb. 7 – Brookfield

Feb. 10 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 14 – at Niles

Feb. 17 – Windham