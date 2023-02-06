CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 39-20 win over Campbell on Monday, Newton Falls head coach Mark Baker earned his 300th career win.

Coach Baker said even after 19 years, he didn’t really have his eye on the milestone too much and didn’t think he was that close when his wife brought it up before the season began.

Baker’s milestone with the school comes a week after Newton Falls boy’s coach Roy Sembach notched career win number 500 on Feb. 1 over Crestview.

Natalee Albert led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 11 points, while eight other Tigers registered points in the win.

Newton Falls improves to 8-13 on the season after the win and pick up their third conference win.