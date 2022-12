WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing at halftime, Newton Falls found their way to achieve a 5-1 start following their 54-49 victory over Champion.

Mac Haidet drained a pair of three-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points for Newton Falls. Alex Pennington added 11 points and made a trio of three-point shots.

The Tigers (5-1) will welcome LaBrae on Tuesday.

Champion was led by Joey Fell’s 13 points. Nick Vesey also scored 11 points.

The Golden Flashes will welcome Crestview on Tuesday.