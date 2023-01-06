COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team grabbed its eighth win of the season on Friday by topping Crestview 60-49.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Tigers led by just three at the break but outscored the Rebels 30-22 in the second half.

Mac Haidet led Newton Falls with 17 points while Alex Pennington had 11 and Carmello Moore added 10.

For Crestview, Kirtland Miller had a game-high 20 points while Wyatt Miller had 15.

With the win, Newton Falls moves to 8-2 on the season while the Rebels drop to 6-5.