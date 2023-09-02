VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls scored twice in the second half to overtake Mathews for a 12-7 win at Booster Field on Saturday night.

View extended highlights from the game above.

In the first quarter, it was the Mustangs jumping out in front thanks to a Dominic Toto interception returned for a touchdown to make it 7-0 Mathews.

After trailing by seven at halftime, Newton Falls quickly answered with a highlight reel touchdown run by Gage Phares, but a blocked extra point kept the score 7-6 Mathews.

Then to kick off the fourth quarter, Tigers quarterback Carter Rapczak would lead a Newton Falls touchdown drive that would ultimately be the game winner.

Mathews falls to 0-3 on the season and will again play host next week as they take on Lowellville.

With the 12-7 win, Newton Falls improves to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Campbell to take on the Red Devils next Friday.