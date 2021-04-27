Newton Falls basketball standout makes college choice

Newton Falls Senior Joey Kline signed to play college basketball at Hocking College on Tuesday.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls Senior Joey Kline signed to play college basketball at Hocking College on Tuesday.

This past season, he led the Tigers with an average of 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

Kline led Newton Falls to back-to-back league championships, in the All American Conference in 2020, and the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference this past season.

For his efforts this past season, Kline earned Second Team All-Ohio honors in Division III. He was also selected to play in the Ohio North-South game.