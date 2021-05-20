ATLANTA (AP) – Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4.
Designated runner Ben Gamel advanced to third on Frazier’s single and scored on Newman’s single to center field.
With the bases loaded and one out against Jacob Webb, Gregory Polanco followed with a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run.
The Braves have lost seven of 10 to drop into fourth place in the NL East after winning the division the last three years.
Richard Rodríguez earned the win after facing the minimum in the ninth and 10th.
Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings
The Pirates topped the Braves 6-4 in 10 innings on Thursday
ATLANTA (AP) – Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4.