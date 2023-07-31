HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) — Newly acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will make his Cleveland Guardians debut Monday night in the series opener against the Houston Astros.

Syndergaard was acquired in last week’s trade with the Dodgers that sent Amed Rosario to Los Angeles.

The right-hander has been on the injured list with a blister problem since June.

Syndergaard has struggled for the Dodgers this season, posting a record of 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts. He has tossed 55.1 innings with 38 strikeouts.

Syndergaard, who is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, has also previously pitched for the Mets, Angels and Phillies. In eight total seasons in the big leagues, he has a combined record of 58-45 with a 3.65 ERA. In 158 games, he has pitched 908 innings with 910 career strikeouts.