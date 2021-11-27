Newark Catholic upends Warren JFK in state semifinals

MARLINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s bid at a Division VII state championship ended on Saturday as the Eagles fell in the state semifinals to Newark Catholic 14-7.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Newark Catholic scored on their first drive of the game as Cole Canter found Mason Hackett on a screen pass for a 11-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

The score would stay that way until the 2nd quarter when Canter hit Brandon Buchanan for a 14-yard touchdown to give Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead into the half.

The Eagles would get on the board in the 4th quarter when Caleb Hadley connected with Antwan Brown for the touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

Warren JFK ends the season at 10-3.