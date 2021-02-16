New YSU football coach using written quiz to promote brotherhood among players

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio WKBN) – The YSU Football team has spent the last 15 months getting ready for the spring football season. One of the big goals for head coach Doug Phillips was to create a brotherhood among the players, and last week, that included a written test on the core values of this program.

“Last week, we actually had a quiz day before practice. He (Coach Phillips) passed out packets, and on the packets were fill-in-the-blanks for each player,” says Penguin’s linebacker Griffin Hoak. “You had to fill in their high school, their hometown, and one word they bring to the team because everyone shared a word with the team. So then he graded each position group on how many they got right. He’s been doing a great job trying to bring this team together as brothers.”

“When things start going wild on the field, you got to look to your right and left and know that that guy has my back,” said Penguin’s senior wideout Jake Coates. “I think this coaching staff does a very good job with making sure we know who we’re playing with on the field.”

“That was something learned off Coach Tressel years ago,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “It was that locker room that got you through those tough times. It’s that locker room that’ll get you those tough wins. The brotherhood is something I saw first hand. So, it’s given us an opportunity to build something that, you know, we want to create something special here.”

Coach Phillips did reveal the position group that did the best on that quiz. It was the quarterbacks.

The Penguins will start the season this Sunday at North Dakota State. The Bison have won the National Championship eight of the last nine years. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.