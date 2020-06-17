New Western Reserve football coach fulfilling lifelong dream

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jason Lude was officially approved as the interim head football coach at Western Reserve Tuesday night.

Lude is a 2008 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He was previously the defensive coordinator at Salem, spending 12 years with the Quakers program.

Lude has experience coaching all positions except quarterback.

He replaces David Rach, who stepped down from the position last week for “personal reasons,” before coaching his first game with the Blue Devils.