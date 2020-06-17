Live Now
DA announces charges in Rayshard Brooks killing
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Western Reserve football coach fulfilling lifelong dream

Sports

He's a 2008 graduate of Western Reserve High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jason Lude was officially approved as the interim head football coach at Western Reserve Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for his complete interview with Sports Team 27 about getting his “dream job.”

Lude is a 2008 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He was previously the defensive coordinator at Salem, spending 12 years with the Quakers program.

Lude has experience coaching all positions except quarterback.

He replaces David Rach, who stepped down from the position last week for “personal reasons,” before coaching his first game with the Blue Devils.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award