New strikeout king emerges at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a record breaking season for the YSU baseball team this year. The Penguins have won 32 games, the most in 25 years, and their 19 home wins are a program record.

It has certainly been a team effort for the Penguins, but there is one player leaving his own legacy. Senior pitcher Collin Floyd has been the best pitcher in the Horizon League this year, and one of the most dominant in Youngstown State history.

“Blessed,” Floyd said. “From where we’ve started to where we are now, and all the bumps in the road, the work coming back from those bumps, it’s been a blessing in disguise.”

Floyd has been a part of the Penguins’ program for six years. He has pitched through COVID and worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He has started more games than any pitcher in YSU history, and the numbers are adding up.

Floyd has recorded a staggering 320 strikeouts in his college career, which ranks number one all-time at Youngstown State and is tied for the second most in Horizon League history.

But Floyd doesn’t consider himself a strikeout pitcher.

“No,” Floyd said jokingly. “I focus on my locations and minimizing balls and the higher strikes, and if I get one I get one. I personally don’t feel like I throw hard enough to strike people out but I feel if I can locate my pitches, and the way Nick calls a game, it adds up.”

“You know, nothing he throws goes straight. I don’t know if he knows where it’s going all the time,” said YSU head baseball coach Dan Bertolini. “I know Caruso that’s catching him is never that happy when he’s moving the ball around a lot. You feel if he gets two strikes on you, he makes you real uncomfortable.”

Floyd leads the league with nine wins, a 2.17 ERA and, of course, strikeouts. He has retired 105 batters this season and has helped the Penguins earn a three-seed in the upcoming Horizon League tournament.

“His impact on our program is beyond anything on the baseball field,” Bertolini said. “He is a tireless leader. He’ll pick up the equipment. He’ll hold guys accountable. He cooks for the guys on the road. He brings an Instant Pot and cooks meals for guys on the road for guys that need extra food. He has just elevated our program and his legacy will be here long after he’s gone.”

Youngstown State will start their tournament run this Thursday. They’ll take on three-seeded UIC at 3 p.m. in Dayton.