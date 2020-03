New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

New Orleans Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton tells ESPN that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 56-year old is the first person in the NFL to test positive for the virus.

He received the news today, and is home resting in self-quarantine, but remains upbeat about a full recovery.

Peyton tells ESPN that he announced his diagnosis because he wants people to follow the orders of government officials, by staying home and exercising social-distancing.