COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 13 of the 19 new Buckeyes are being introduced to the media Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2022. A majority of this year’s recruiting class have already signed their national letter of intent and arrived on campus in January.

17 players committed to Ohio State by the time early National Signing Day rolled around on December 15. Since then, Ryan Day has snagged two more recruits in defensive lineman Hero Kanu from California and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman from Wisconsin.

Incoming Buckeyes