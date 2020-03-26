New era: Rach takes the reins as Western Reserve football coach

Watch the video to hear David Rach discuss taking over as Western Reserve head football coach.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Former valley football standout David Rach has recently taken over as the new head football coach at Western Reserve.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts about taking over the Blue Devils’ program.

The 2007 graduate of South Range, has been a member of the Raiders’ coaching staff under Dan Yeagley since 2013. He has coached linebackers and wide receivers, and served as defensive coordinator since 2014.

Prior to his coaching stint at South Range, he served as a freshmen coach at Canfield.

Rach played four years of college football at Youngstown State.

As a high school player at South Range, Rach was a first-team All-Ohio Division V selection as a linebacker.