HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brian Jones is no stranger to rebuilding proud football programs. He’s done it before.

In 2012, he took over Liberty, a team that had won just one game in two seasons and quickly turned them into a playoff team. The Leopards won nine games in his first season and clinched the conference title with an offense that averaged 30 points per game.

Howland is hoping for the same result.

“We preach to them that nothing is more important than what we’re doing right now,” says Jones. “And they’ve really taken to that.”

Four wins over the last two seasons is far below the standard in Howland, but Jones believes the culture can change quickly if the players buy into three principles.

“It’s got to be relentless effort. It’s got to be embrace competitive excellence. It’s got to be love each other and build a family,” says Jones. “If we do those three things and we do those with everything we do, we’re going to be okay.”

Step one is improve the offense. The Tigers averaged less than nine points per contest last year, so Jones has put an emphasis on scoring. He wants to establish the run first but also greatly expand the passing attack.

Leading the way will be 6-foot-5 quarterback John Perry and senior wideout Luke Delida, two of the just three returning starters from last year’s team.

“People don’t have us circled on our schedule,” says Howland senior Luke Delida. “I feel like that that gives our team a little bit of fuel going into the season to go and beat some teams.”

“Everybody’s learning a new system. It’s new system, it’s new verbiage, it’s new everything, so that there’s a little bit of a learning curve there,” says Jones. “So as quickly as we can pick that up and get those guys working in unison, the better we’re going to be offensively and we’re looking forward to that. We feel up front, we’re going to be OK.”

The Tigers will be tested early. They kick off the season in Niles against their biggest rival, the Red Dragons.

“We want to come out firing. We want to establish that we’re here to play. We’re not here to just joke around,” says Delida. “Coming out and winning that first game is essential for us, and I feel like we have a very good shot at doing that this year.”