New era: Mount Union officially hires new head football coach

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Geoff Dartt has been named the head football coach at the University of Mount Union.

Dartt will be the 24th coach in school history and fourth since 1962.

He has spent eight years as an assistant coach for the Purple Raiders and five of those years as offensive coordinator.

In his five years as offensive coordinator, his unit has led the nation in nine different statistical categories including leading the nation in scoring three times – most recently this past season.

A native of Port Clinton, Ohio, Dartt was a three-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman at Mount Union. He was part of three national championship teams (2002, 2005, 2006) and was an All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection in 2007. He graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education.

From 2008-12, he was an assistant football coach at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, as he worked for two years with offensive tackles and tight ends and two years as offensive line coach. He also coordinated the team video operations while also being the junior varsity offensive coordinator and assistant strength coach.

He came back to Mount Union in 2012 as offensive line coach on that national championship squad then became offensive coordinator from 2013-16 and led an offense that won four conference titles and the 2015 national championship.

In 2017, he was the offensive line coach at Western Kentucky University but returned to Mount Union in 2018 as an assistant coach and was named Ohio Athletic Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.

In 2019, he became offensive coordinator again and the Raiders led the nation in scoring, total offense, completion percentage and passer rating.

