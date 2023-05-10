FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Valley native Lynn Bowden was officially released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

The Warren G. Harding graduate spent the entire 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, after being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp.

The 25-year-old was elevated to the Patriots’ active roster for one game during the season, seeing limited action at wide receiver.

He was signed by New England to a futures contract in January.

Bowden missed the entire 2021 season with Miami with an injury. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards. He was released by the Dolphins on August 30, 2022.

Bowden was originally a third-round selection (No. 80 overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky.