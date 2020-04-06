New dates released for The Masters, U.S. Open, and PGA Championship

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, PGA officials have announced a new schedule for golf's major championship events

(WKBN) – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, PGA officials have announced a new schedule for golf’s major championship events. All future dates are predicated on clearance from health officials.

The new scheduled dates are as follows:

PGA Championship

The PGA of America announces that August 3rd – 9th will serve as the dates for the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

U.S. Open

The USGA has selected September 14th – 20th as their new dates for the U.S. Open, and the tournament will remain at Winged Foot.

The Ryder Cup

The PGA reconfirmed the originally scheduled dates for the Ryder Cup as September 22nd – 27th at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin

The Masters

Augusta National has identified November 9th- 15th as their intended dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament.

PGA Tour Playoff

The FedEx Cup playoffs have been pushed back one week, and are slated to begin August 10th.