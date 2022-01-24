YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school basketball tournament is just over a month away and the race to make the WKBN Starting 5 is heating up.

Watch the video above to see a few of the players that caught our attention last week.

Mathews is having a great season thanks in part to Vinny Sharp. The Mustangs senior had a game high 14 points in their win over Badger on Tuesday.

Howland’s Anthony Massucci had a game high 29 points in their loss to Canfield on Tuesday.

Springfield’s Adam Wharry led the way with 20 points in the Tiger’s big win over Poland last week.

West Branch sophomore Sophie Gregory had a game high 20 points in their loss to Salem on Saturday.

Lexi Giles reached 1,000 career points for South Range on Wednesday.

Warren Harding’s Tyriq Ivory finished with a game high 25 points in the Raider’s win over Austintown Fitch.

Warren JFK sophomore Nick Ryan poured in 23 points in the Eagle’s victory over Southeast on Friday.

Our Player of the Game from last Friday was Cardinal Mooney’s Rocco Turner. The sophomore shooter lit up Howland for 17 points in the Cards big win in our WKBN Game of the Week.