YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At the end of each high school basketball season, 10 of the best boys and girls players in the Valley are chosen as our WKBN Starting 5.

Cardinal Mooney’s Mick Hergenrother had 23 points on Tuesday in their big win over Boardman.

Mathew’s senior Dominic Greenwood joined the 1,000 point club against Windham the same night.

Campbell’s Kevin Moore stole the show in our Game of the Week, with 20 points in their win over Liberty.

Canfield’s Alyssa Dill was our Player of the Game on Thursday with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Poland.

Ursuline’s Terrance Pankey earned a win and lifetime of bragging rights with 22 points against crosstown rival Cardinal Mooney on Friday.

Our Player of the Game on Friday was Boardman’s Trey DiPietro. The Spartans senior finished with 18 points, 12 boards and an All-American Conference title in their big win over Warren Harding.