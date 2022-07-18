CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers revealed new uniforms Monday.

The Cavs Nike Collection includes white (Association), wine (Icon) and black (Statement) uniforms with a new logo. According to a press release from the team, the look was created to reflect “a young and talented team defining a new era for the franchise. The new look brings back the reflective, shiny, proper Cavaliers Gold that originated in the early ’80s.”

The three jerseys will be worn on a rotational basis beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” said Cavaliers Creative Director and internationally renowned contemporary artist Daniel Arsham “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

The uniforms will feature a new patch partner, Cleveland-Cliffs.

The new look isn’t on sale in the team shop yet, but you can click here to sign up for presale.