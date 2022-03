CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle senior Mike Wells netted a career-high 41 points Friday night, as the Red Hurricanes rolled past Central Mountain 85-34 in round two of the PIAA Class 5A state tournament.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

New Castle’s Isiah Boyce finished with 15 points.

New Castle improves to 25-2 on the season.

New Castle will play Penn Hills in the PIAA Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday, March 15.