New Castle’s Cowart on Stone sliding to 7th round: “He’s proved people wrong his whole life”

NEW CASTLE, Pa (WKBN) – New Castle native Geno Stone was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

The former Iowa safety was a part of three winning seasons with the Hawkeyes as well as three bowl victories. He was projected by draft experts to be as high as a third round pick, but slid to the 7th round, when Baltimore selected him 219th overall.



“I think it’s a really good fit for Geno,” said Joe Cowart, his high school coach at New Castle. “He’s going to figure out a way [to find the field]. Here’s a kid that’s been underrated, under-valued, under-appreciated his whole life, so the fact that he slipped to Round 7 of the draft is maybe a little bit par-for-the-course for Geno. He’s proved people wrong his whole life.”

