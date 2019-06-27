New Castle returns McKnight to lead the offense

The Red Hurricanes' Demetris McKnight threw for over 400-yards and ran for over 800-yards

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In 2018, New Castle advanced to their 6th consecutive WPIAL District playoff. The Red Hurricanes were eliminated by Thomas Jefferson – who was ranked #1 at the time in 4A – by the score of 49-16.

Coach Joe Cowart enters his 8th season at the helm of New Castle football as he returns 5 starters on offense and 5 on defense.

New Castle Red Hurricanes

Head Coach: Joe Cowart, 8th season (40-33)

2018 record (Northwest 8): 5-6 (3-4), T-4th place

Five Key Points

1.Last time the Hurricanes averaged south of 20-points per game was in 2006 (19.0).

2.New Castle last won their conference was in 2008 (shared Parkway championship)

3.After having 2 rushers go over 1,000-yards in 2017 (Marcus Hooker & Josh Thomason) – the ‘Canes did not have a rusher who reached 850 yards last fall.

4.New Castle last won a season opener in 2010 (over Butler, 25-0)

5.They’ve won 10 of their last 14 road games.

Offense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Offense: 19.3 (35th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 208.4

Passing Offense: 57.4

Total Offense: 265.8

…Senior Demetris McKnight returns after leading the Red Hurricanes in passing (442 yards, 2 TDs) and rushing (830 yards, 10 TDs). McKnight got to 830 yards on only 98 carries (8.5 avg) while also completing 31 of 70 pass attempts. “Demetris has had a busy off-season,” coach Cowart says. “He participated in basketball and track & field. He must take a step forward as a leader and a teammate for our team to have success. He will be our leader.”

The leading rusher from the running back position a year ago was Josh Thomason – who rushed for 728 yards (6 TDs) – has since graduated. Senior Will Blackshear, as a junior, also ran for 287 yards. The top five pass catchers have all graduated (Josh Thomason, Payne Prowell, Donte Burnett, Drew Cox, Trenton Kimbrough). Those five hauled in 74% of New Castle’s completions (34 of 46). The returning leader in catches was junior Donovan Crockett – 4 catches for 52 yards).

Coach Cowart speaks to the key of his offense as “win the line of scrimmage and be more balanced. We have to run the football and also pass (effectively).”

Defense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Defense: 21.5 (26th in Area)

Total Defense: 241.4

…”We must also win the line of scrimmage on the defensive end,” says Cowart. “We have to tackle well and create turnovers.” The defense saw a drop from allowing 23.8 points per game in 2017 (while recording a 7-4 mark) to a 21.5 average in 2018 (5-6 record). Last fall, the defensive unit allowed 241.4 yards of total offense and forced 20 turnovers (9 INTs, 11 fumble recoveries).

New Castle must replace their top 2 interception leaders (Drew Cox & Trenton Kimbrough, 3) as well as their top 2 tacklers (Payne Prowell, 92 & Devin Sams, 69). Prowell finished the season with 5 quarterback takedowns and 8 tackles for a loss. Sams forced 3 fumbles and registered 6 tackles for a loss.

Senior Rocco Robinson led the team in 2018 with 8 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. “Rocco is a returning 1st-teamer in our conference,” points out Cowart. “We’re looking for Rocco to be a leader and a consistent playmaker for us this season.” Seniors Marka’l Talley (49 tackles) and Julian Klingensmith (32 tackles) as well as juniors Logan Gibson (40 tackles) and Jaylan Cox (24 tackles, 5 for a loss) will return in 2019.

Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Shaler

Aug. 30 – Montour

Sept. 6 – at South Fayette

Sept. 13 – Beaver

Sept. 20 – West Mifflin

Sept. 27 – at South Park

Oct. 4 – Blackhawk

Oct. 11 – at Knoch

Oct. 18 – at Highlands

Oct. 25 – Ambridge